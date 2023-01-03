FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced that FIFA will ask every country in the world to name one of their stadiums, in the name of Brazilian legend, Pele. The three-time FIFA World Cup champion breathed his last on last Thursday, December 29. A 24-hour public wake was then arranged to pay tribute to the Brazilian legend. Many notable persons from all over the world attended the funeral. Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who was also there, announced FIFA's desire. Pele Dies At 82: Mohun Bagan To Have Special Gate Named After Late Brazilian Legend.

FIFA To Ask Every Country To Name a Stadium on the Name of Brazilian Legend Pele

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is in Brazil for Pele's funeral, told reporters: "We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele." Read more: https://t.co/H1t7uVILgZ 📺Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/LQA4igLxuT — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)