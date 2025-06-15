Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed or simply Speed, known for his football related contents was in a surprising moment made the 'FIFA President' by none other than the current post-holder Gianni Infantino. During the Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, Gianni Infantino was seen offering Speed his chair to become the 'FIFA President' for a minute. Offering the chair assigned for the President, Gianni Infantino left the spot for Speed. IShowSpeed was seen becoming very excited to become the President, he even wore Infantino's blazer. Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, who was sitting beside helped Speed wear the blazer. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Miami Winger Benjamin Cremaschi Reveals Lionel Messi’s Advice to Team in Half-Time, Says ‘Focus on Keeping the Ball, Opportunities Will Fall’.

IShowSpeed Becomes FIFA Prresident!:

Speed is getting the FIFA president treatment at the FIFA Club World Cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/QwNbQQi1Cg — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)