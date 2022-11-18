In a late development, Qatar has decided to ban the sales of alcohol at football stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The news has been confirmed by several sources, with an official announcement on this expected soon. According to a report in CNN, Qatar had earlier stated that fans would be permitted to buy alcohol at the matches, three hours before the kickoff time and one hour after the match is over. DailyMail reports that the intervention of the royal family led to this decision. This move is set to reportedly put FIFA's $75 million sponsorship agreement with Budweiser, in jeopardy.

Qatar Ban Alchohol Sale Inside Football Stadiums at FIFA World Cup 2022:

JUST IN: #BNNQatar Reports. Qatari officials are set to ban the sale of alcohol within its World Cup venues, dramatically overturning their previous policy of allowing Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to sell Budweiser beer, according to sources. #Qatar #Qatar2022 #Business pic.twitter.com/J7kBP9lrHA — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)