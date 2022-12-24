35-year-old French midfielder Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from professional football yesterday, December 23rd. Matuidi, who graduated from Troyes, has played for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Saint-Etienne and Inter Miami. The midfielder was a big part of France's team that lifted the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Matuidi retired from the national team in 2019. And the midfielder has now decided to hang his boots from professional football. Rohan Shrestha Is Elated After Working With ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi, Says ‘Be the Photographer and Not the Fan’ As He Meets the Argentine Talisman.

Matuidi Retires from Football

Blaise Matuidi announces his official retirement from professional football. Good luck, @MatuidiBlaise! ✨🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/914lZgMMb5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

