Santos FC edged past Fortaleza Esporte Clube in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match at the Arena Castelao. The Fortaleza vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 match was an absolute thriller ending 2-3, with an own goal in the injury time of the second half to help the visitors clinch a victory. Santos FC star player Neymar Jr wasn't a part of the side in this outing, owing to to his red card last time out. Alvaro Barreal and Guilherme scored the first two goals of the game, and also for Santos. Yago Pikachu scored a brace for the hosts, both penalties. Benjamín Rollheiser struck a wonderful shot, which just touched the goalie Joao Ricardo Riedi during the added time, helping Santos FC clinch the thriller. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.

Santos FC Beat Fortaleza Esporte Clube

Segue o 🧶 da vitória alvinegra! pic.twitter.com/tzpRirAJuP — Santos FC (@SantosFC) June 13, 2025

