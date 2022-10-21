Fulham defeated 10-man Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League 2022-23 on Friday, October 21. Goals from Harrison Reed, Aleksandr Mitrovic and an own goal from Tyrone Mings were enough for Fulham to clinch a dominant win at home. Mitrovic struck his eighth goal of the season. You can watch the goal video highlights of the match here.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Result:

