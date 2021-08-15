Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75, on Sunday. Bayern Munich took to Twitter to announce this tragic news. Muller had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015.

See Bayern Munich's tweet:

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller. The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)