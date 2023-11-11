The football world was rocked as young footballer Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing on the pitch during a league match in Albania. The shocking footage of the moment he collapsed, surfaced where the 28-year-old was seen lying on the pitch with the players running towards him had surfaced. The Ghana footballer was attended to by medics but they failed to revive him. The former FC Zurich striker's death was confirmed by the Albanian football federation.

Raphael Dwamena Collapses on Pitch

NEW - Former FC Zurich player Raphael Dwamena (28) has just passed away after collapsing on the pitch in the Albanian League. pic.twitter.com/A573W9kMQ8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2023

FC Zurich Mourns Passing Away of Raphael Dwamena

🕯️ Der FC Zürich trauert um Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. Du bleibst immer einer von uns!#fcz pic.twitter.com/rIwaMyYsKx — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)