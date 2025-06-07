Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Franjo Ivanovic, Andrej Kramaric Net Braces as Luka Modric and Co Register Dominant Win

Luka Modric came off the bench as his side started their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign on a high. On the other hand, it was a third loss for Gibraltar and this defeat kept them at the bottom of the Group L points table.

    Croatia National Football Team players celebrate a win (Photo credit: X @HNS_CFF)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 07:49 AM IST

    Andrej Kramaric and Franjo Ivanovic scored braces as the Croatia National Football Team registered an emphatic 7-0 win over the Gibraltar National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Estádio Algarve on June 7. After a quiet start to the game, Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Ante Budimir doubled the lead just two minutes later. Croatia headed into the break with a 2-0 lead and after play resumed, it was Franjo Ivanovic (60', 63') who scored twice in a space of three minutes to take the score to 4-0. Ivan Perisic then found the back of the net in the 73rd minute and Andrej Kramaric rounded off the win with a brace of his own, scoring in the 77th and 79th minutes. With this, the Croatia National Football Team got off to a winning start in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign. Norway 3-0 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores as Martin Odegaard and Co Stun Former European Champions.

    Gibraltar vs Croatia Result

