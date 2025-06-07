Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Franjo Ivanovic, Andrej Kramaric Net Braces as Luka Modric and Co Register Dominant Win

Andrej Kramaric and Franjo Ivanovic scored braces as the Croatia National Football Team registered an emphatic 7-0 win over the Gibraltar National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Estádio Algarve on June 7. After a quiet start to the game, Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Ante Budimir doubled the lead just two minutes later. Croatia headed into the break with a 2-0 lead and after play resumed, it was Franjo Ivanovic (60', 63') who scored twice in a space of three minutes to take the score to 4-0. Ivan Perisic then found the back of the net in the 73rd minute and Andrej Kramaric rounded off the win with a brace of his own, scoring in the 77th and 79th minutes. With this, the Croatia National Football Team got off to a winning start in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign. Norway 3-0 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores as Martin Odegaard and Co Stun Former European Champions.

Gibraltar vs Croatia Result

