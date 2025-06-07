Norway 3-0 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores as Martin Odegaard and Co Stun Former European Champions

Martin Odegaard and his team produced a magnificent display to defeat the former European champions in what is a big result for their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign. Norway next face Estonia on June 10 while Italy take on Moldova on the same day.

    Antonio Nusa (Photo credit: X @FIFAWorldCup)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 07:37 AM IST

    Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland were on target as Norway National Football Team defeated the Italy National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Oslo, on June 7. Norway took the lead in the 14th minute of the contest through Alexander Sorloth and the score was doubled by Antonio Nusa in the 34th. Erling Haaland then added Norway's third inside the first half when he found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. The Italy National Football Team had no answer to this clinical display by Norway and could produce just one shot on target. With this win, Norway maintained their 100% win record in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers while Italy suffered a defeat in their only match. Uzbekistan, Jordan Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time; South Korea Also Secure Spot in Mega Tournament in 2026.

    Norway vs Italy Result

    Latestly whatsapp channel