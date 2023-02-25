Gokulam Kerala will face Aizawl FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23. The game will start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode. Gokulam Kerala defeated Churchill Brother 1-0 in their previous match. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Kashmir FC. The important I-League match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Discovery+ app or website. Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President Blames ‘Conspiracy’ As Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Hacked and Suspended.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC Live on Discovery+

Get ready for an exciting clash! ⚔️ Gokulam Kerala FC takes on Aizawl FC in this highly-anticipated I-League match. 🤩 ⌛04:30 PM 📍EMS Stadium, Kozhikode 📺 Live on : Euro Sports, DD Sports, TwentyFour News(Malayalam)#GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague #GKFCAFC pic.twitter.com/R74upuUWrT — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)