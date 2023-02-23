Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently claimed that a conspiracy has taken place after Indian Football's YouTube channel got suspended. AIFF has been streaming Santosh Trophy matches through their YouTube channel. However, the AIFF president revealed that the account got recently hacked and was then suspended. Chaubey believes this is a conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of Indian football.

Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Hacked

There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this? pic.twitter.com/4qV8y7Die0 — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) February 22, 2023

