Gokulam Kerala FC will host Aizawl FC in their next I-League 2023-24 match. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC I League match will be played from 07:00 pm IST at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kerala. Unfortunately, the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match is live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Rajasthan United FC Toy With Hapless NEROCA FC in 5–1 Win.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)