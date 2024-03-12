Marin Mudrazija scored a hat-trick as Rajasthan United FC registered their biggest victory of the I-league 2023-24 season when they routed NEROCA FC 5-1 here on Monday. The winners led 2-1 at half-time. Croatian striker Mudrazija, who joined the team last month, scored in the 28th, 54th and 80th minute while Richardson Denzell (20th) and Sairuatkima (90th) were the other scorers for Rajasthan United FC. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC, FC Goa Play Out Thrilling 3–3 Draw, Gaurs Secure Playoffs Spot.

After a spate of unimpressive results, which included the last four consecutive draws, Rajasthan FC displayed good form to take their points tally to 22 from 19 matches. It also helped them improve their standings by one step and reach the ninth position in the table.

Goals from Ghanian striker Denzell and Mudrazija in the 20th and 26th minutes, respectively, showcased Rajasthan’s firm grip over the match. NEROCA’s David Singh managed to pull one back in the 40th minute, but Rajasthan continued their dominance, with Marin completing his hat-trick with two more goals in the 54th and 80th minutes, followed by a late goal from defender Sairuatkuma.

However, the match wasn’t without incident, as NEROCA midfielder Adama Coulibaly was shown a red card in the 56th minute. NEROCA, who suffered their 10th consecutive defeat, are in 12th place with only seven points. They are now staring at relegation, something they may find hard to avoid.

