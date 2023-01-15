Gokulam Kerala FC will be crossing punches with TRAU FC in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Sunday, January 15. Gokulam Kerala will head into the clash on the back of a crucial win against TRAU FC. TRAU FC, on the other hand, has won four out of the last five matches played. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+. ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Edges Past ATK Mohun Bagan to Seal Play-Off Berth.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

