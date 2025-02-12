Seventh-placed Gokulam Kerala are set to host fourth-placed Real Kashmir next in the I-League 2024-25 season. The Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. This game will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 12. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel in India. The live streaming of Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League, IWL Owners, Representatives Hod Meeting With AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

