One of the World Cup favourites, Argentina kick off their campaign on Tuesday. Lionel Messi-led La Albiceleste plays Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Lusail Stadium. And ahead of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Group C fixture on November 22, 2022, fans and supporters have flooded the social media platforms with good luck wishes for the Argentina national football team and their talismanic captain, Lionel Messi. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs KSA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.
Good Luck Argentina!
Qatar here we come!!🤲 All fans of Argentina let me see you waving your flag 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷.Like this and retweet for Messi and the boys❤️. #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 #TeamGhana #ArgentinaVsSaudiArabia #Argentina The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iw4zz2AFzT
— Little Messi🇬🇭🇦🇷 (@Emmashakurr) November 22, 2022
Love Love Messi
No true Lionel Messi fan will scroll without liking this pics
Retweet if u believe Messi will lift this year #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/m53emEAzyY
— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) November 22, 2022
Get Ready For Records to Tumble
If Argentina doesn’t lose vs Saudi Arabia, they will make history! 🥶
🥇 🇮🇹 37 games (2018-21)
🥈 🇦🇷 36 games (2019-)
🥉 🇪🇸 35 games (2007-09)
🥉 🇧🇷 35 games (1993-96)
🥉 🇩🇿 35 games (2018-22)#Argentina #Messi𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup #Messi pic.twitter.com/ZKj1awDN6W
— Marjan Ahmed (@Marjanahmedanas) November 22, 2022
Good Luck Boys
The journey begins 🔥... Good luck boyssss >>
VAMOSSSSSSSS! 🇦🇷🤍#Messi #Argentina @AlbicelesteTalk pic.twitter.com/m6tZAkLpXM
— Md Nishad Hossain (@MdNishadHossai9) November 22, 2022
It's Messi Time
Lionel Messi time.
Good luck 🐐#QatarWorldCup2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QVKuMa0BYO
— Martian 👽 (@FPLMartian) November 22, 2022
Enjoy The Ride
Messi’s final World Cup begins today. Goodluck Maestro 🎩 One last dance 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/HwRtlGB0WF
— Slay Jimmy 🦍 (@slay_jimmy) November 22, 2022
Messi, Messi
#messi - good luck 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lwe0HbYC0F
— d. (@_heyxyou) November 22, 2022
