One of the World Cup favourites, Argentina kick off their campaign on Tuesday. Lionel Messi-led La Albiceleste plays Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Lusail Stadium. And ahead of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Group C fixture on November 22, 2022, fans and supporters have flooded the social media platforms with good luck wishes for the Argentina national football team and their talismanic captain, Lionel Messi. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs KSA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Good Luck Argentina!

Qatar here we come!!🤲 All fans of Argentina let me see you waving your flag 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷.Like this and retweet for Messi and the boys❤️. #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 #TeamGhana #ArgentinaVsSaudiArabia #Argentina The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iw4zz2AFzT — Little Messi🇬🇭🇦🇷 (@Emmashakurr) November 22, 2022

Love Love Messi

#Argentina #Messi𓃵 No true Lionel Messi fan will scroll without liking this pics Retweet if u believe Messi will lift this year #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/m53emEAzyY — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) November 22, 2022

Get Ready For Records to Tumble

If Argentina doesn’t lose vs Saudi Arabia, they will make history! 🥶 🥇 🇮🇹 37 games (2018-21) 🥈 🇦🇷 36 games (2019-) 🥉 🇪🇸 35 games (2007-09) 🥉 🇧🇷 35 games (1993-96) 🥉 🇩🇿 35 games (2018-22)#Argentina #Messi𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup #Messi pic.twitter.com/ZKj1awDN6W — Marjan Ahmed (@Marjanahmedanas) November 22, 2022

Good Luck Boys

It's Messi Time

Enjoy The Ride

Messi’s final World Cup begins today. Goodluck Maestro 🎩 One last dance 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/HwRtlGB0WF — Slay Jimmy 🦍 (@slay_jimmy) November 22, 2022

Messi, Messi

