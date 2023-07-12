After completing his international obligations with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo re-joins his Al-Nassr team. He took to social media to share his pleasure. "Good to be back," wrote CR7. The fact that Ronaldo has returned to his team shows his dedication to helping them succeed in the future. Cristiano Ronaldo currently enjoys a lucrative deal with Al Nassr at a mind-blowing 173 million dollars. This significant contract demonstrates the high significance the club puts on having the renowned footballer as a member of their squad. Ronaldo's presence and extraordinary abilities are anticipated to improve Al Nassr's on-field performances as he begins training and gets ready for forthcoming games. ‘Salam Alaikum’ Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Al-Nassr Fans As he Joins Club Ahead of Pre-Season Games (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al-Nassr Preseason Training

Good to be back!🙌🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2DlUPdwmYt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)