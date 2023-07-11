Cristiano Ronaldo was not available for the pre-season encounter against Alverca. The star footballer was given an extended summer break as he was on international duty and thus, he was not present at the club-friendly game. Fortunately, Ronaldo's absence did not affect the outcome of the match as Al-Nassr comfortably defeated Alverca 2-0. However, the legendary striker is back at the Al-Nassr and the Saubi club has taken to Twitter to inform the netizens the same. Ronaldo would be key to Al-Nassr's chances as they bid to win the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. When Cristiano Ronaldo Tracked Down McDonald’s Worker Who Gave him Free Burgers As a Kid, CR7's Heart-Winning Gesture Viral Again

Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Al-Nassr Fans

Here he is 🤩 Salam Alaikum from the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KbRS27436i — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 11, 2023

