Crystal Palace FC have emerged as the new winners of the FA Community Shield 2025, after beating Liverpool in the tie-breaking penalty shootouts. Following the victory, search engine giants Google, who are known to celebrate sporting victories uniquely, celebrated the win with virtual fireworks animation. Users can watch the virtual celebratory fireworks by typing in the search bar on the Google homepage with words like, "FA Community Shield", "Crystal Palace", "Liverpool", "Crystal Palace vs Liverpool", etc. The unique virtual fireworks are often seen nowadays, whenever major sides win trophies. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield 2025 match ended 2-2, resulting in 3-2 in penalty shootouts. Check out Google's virtual firework animation for Crystal Palace's FA Community Shield 2025 win over Liverpool below. Crystal Palace Win Community Shield 2025, Beat Liverpool on Penalties After 2–2 Draw in Regulation Time To Clinch Title.

Google Fireworks Animation for FA Community Shield 2025

Google celebrating Crystal Palace's FA Community Shield 2025 win (Photo Credits: @google)

