The FC Barcelona and Spain national football team wonderrkid Lamine Yamal turns 18 years old today, on July 13, 2025, being born in 2007. Already regarded as one of the best prospects in the football world, La Masia prospect Lamine Yamal has already achieved wonders in both club football and internationals. He was an integral part of the FC Barcelona side that won two La Liga trophies. He was also instrumental for Spain in the 2024 Euro Championship win. The winger rules in almost every match he plays from the right wing, from scoring goals to providing assists, to creating world-class passes, to the majestic dribbles, Lamine Yamal is doing it all, and is already regarded as one of the best in the world. Neymar Jr Unveils Striking Braided Hairstyle With Silver Accents at Santos FC Training Camp Days After Birth of Daughter Mel (See Pics).

'The Prodigy'

Happy Birthday Day Lamine Yamal Thank you for bringing the excitement back. I hope you become the best itw hopefully above the GOAT. The Prodigy ⭐ pic.twitter.com/BsFuaFD6B3 — Zane (@intromur) July 13, 2025

'Adult'

Happy Birthday Adult Lamine Yamal — Tom (@fcbtommyepic123) July 13, 2025

A Wish For Ballon d'Or Next Season

Happy birthday Lamine Yamal I hope you will be better next season and win the Ballon D'or pic.twitter.com/sSrFiQH4Me — Football (@DrmKimi45889) July 13, 2025

'World's Best'

Happy birthday to the World's Best Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸✨ pic.twitter.com/Knh0ITziG4 — 🇳🇬 (@bigchxpo) July 13, 2025

'HE IS NOW'

Born in 2007. Debuted in 15 Feared by legends by 16. Breaking history at 17. At 18… he’s coming for the throne. No fear. No limits. No equal. Lamine Yamal — the prophecy is real He is not the future, HE IS NOW HAPPY BIRTHDAY LAMINE YAMAL ⭐ pic.twitter.com/QCR4W2ItWC — Damon (@stephenxfcb) July 13, 2025

Happy Birthday!

