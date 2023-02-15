As the Round of 16 of the UCL starts today, Italian giants AC Milan takes on Tottenham Hotspur. The AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcast for UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Fans can watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur UCL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Rossoneri are 🔙 in the #UCL Round of 16 for the 1️⃣st time since 2013/14, taking on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 side @SpursOfficial whom they have never beaten ⚽ 🙌 Who will take the 1st step towards the Quarter-Finals? ⚔️ - #ACMTOT 🕧 - Tonight, 12:30 AM 📺 - #SonySportsNetwork#ACMilan #Spurs pic.twitter.com/VZlhl21gwD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 14, 2023

