The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq will take place at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium. The match will commence at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). So far, Al-Ittihad has won just two of the five games played in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament. Al-Ettifaq would fancy their chances against them. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Thus, the live telecast of the Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad match will be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Also, the fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app or website. UEFA EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe To Get Advantage In Race for Ballon d'Or 2024 Due To Erling Haaland's Absence.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad Live

A high-profile clash is on the way to make your Friday even more exciting 🤩@Ettifaq_EN or @ittihad_en – which team will add three points to their tally? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #YallaRSL #SaudiProLeague | @SPL_EN pic.twitter.com/V6utp9gvbe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)