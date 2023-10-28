Al-Hilal will take on Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season on Saturday, October 28. The match will be at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the match and the live telecast of this match is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can, nonetheless, watch live streaming online of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

