Al-Hilal take on Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on Tuesday, December 3. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa match is set to be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa live telecast on the Sports18 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need a match pass for the same. Neymar Jr Looking to Return to His Former Club Instead of Joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami After Al-Hilal's Decision to Terminate His Contract: Reports.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa

Saudi powerhouse Al Hilal host Qatar’s Al Gharafa in a bid to return to the top of Group B! 👊 Catch all the action from #ACLElite LIVE on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/F6D4kitRgu — FanCode (@FanCode) December 3, 2024

