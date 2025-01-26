Al-Nassr will face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 26. The Al-Awwal Park will host the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match which starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India but unfortunately, the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh live telecast will not be available. Fans nonetheless have an online viewing option as they watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo From Training Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match .

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh

Sunday game is AlNassr game 😍 pic.twitter.com/mQFPyEKQsY — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)