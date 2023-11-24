Al-Nassr will square off against Al-Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 clash at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 24. The match will commence at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Thus, the live telecast of the clash on Friday will be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Also, the fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app or website. Al-Nassr FC 3–2 Al-Duhail SC, Asian Champions League 2023–24: Anderson Talisca’s Hat-Trick Helps Al-Nassr to Victory over Red Knights as Cristiano Ronaldo Rested

Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)