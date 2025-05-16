In hopes of finishing in the top three, Al-Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in their penultimate home game of the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on May 16. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun SPL 2024-25 live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website, which will need a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Named World's Highest-Paid Athlete In 2025, Ace Portuguese Footballer Reigns Supreme For Third Year in A Row.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live

Final prep before AlTaawoun 💛 pic.twitter.com/CiHxUUWt3N — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 15, 2025

