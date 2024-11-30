Dropping to the second place after the recent loss, Al-Hilal will look to get back to the winning ways. They will face Al-Shabab next. The exciting match will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 30. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match on Sony Sports Network channels. There is another viewing option for the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match which is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the SonyLIV and FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024–25

Tell us where will you be watching #AlHilal tomorrow 🌍💙 pic.twitter.com/Vk6U3HMqUq — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)