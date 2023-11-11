Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda will face off in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 game on Saturday, November 11. The game is scheduled to get underway at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium. It will be important for Al-Nassr to win the upcoming match against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 to get closer to Al-Hilal. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch the live telecast of this contest on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr FC 3–2 Al-Duhail SC, Asian Champions League 2023–24: Anderson Talisca’s Hat-Trick Helps Al-Nassr to Victory over Red Knights as Cristiano Ronaldo Rested.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Live

