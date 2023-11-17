Argentina will take on Uruguay in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier campaign on Friday, November 17. The match has a scheduled start time of 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). and will be played at the La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Argentina vs Uruguay match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi ‘Fit and Well’ for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil.

Argentina vs Uruguay CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Argentina vs. Uruguay kick off times: Thursday: 🇺🇸🇨🇦 4:00 pm Pacific 🇺🇸🇨🇦 7:00 pm Eastern 🇦🇷 9:00 pm Friday: 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇭 12:00 am 🇪🇸🇫🇷🇳🇬 1:00 am 🇱🇧🇿🇦 2:00 am 🇸🇦🇶🇦 3:00 am 🇦🇪🇴🇲 4:00 am 🇦🇫 4:30 am 🇵🇰 5:00 am 🇮🇳🇱🇰 5:30 am 🇳🇵 5:45 am 🇧🇩 6:00 am 🇮🇩🇻🇳 7:00 am 🇲🇾🇸🇬 8:00 am 🇰🇷🇯🇵 9:00 am 🇦🇺… pic.twitter.com/ecFRR5nAoE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)