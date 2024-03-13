Arsenal will lock horns against FC Porto in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 13. The UCL round of 16 second leg match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Arsenal vs FC Porto on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs FC Porto match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Marko Arnautovic Faces Another Injury Layoff, Inter Milan Teammate Carlos Augusto Will Also Miss Match Against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

