Liverpool will take on Arsenal in a very crucial clash in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. The high-octane contest will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Arsneal vs Liverpool live streaming online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Former Manchester United Midfielder Marouane Fellaini Announces Retirement From Football After 18-Year Career.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Anticipation builds as @Arsenal and @LFC clash in their 200th league encounter! 🔥 Who will secure the bragging rights in this historic face-off? 👀 Tune-in to #ARSLIV, today, 10:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL pic.twitter.com/YEMFNlJGWB — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)