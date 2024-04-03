Arsenal dropped to second position in the Premier League points table after a goalless draw against Manchester City. The Gunners had been in a similar situation last season where they led the league till March and then lost the title after losing a series of matches late in the season. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to finish strong this term to end a two-decade wait for the league title. They will host relegation strugglers Luton Town on April 4. The match is scheduled to start at 00:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Arsenal vs Luton Town match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Arsenal vs Luton Town live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool

Arsenal vs Luton Town Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Luton Town 🕢 7.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/ZD4nhslvzp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

