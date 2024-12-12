With a perfect record so far in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season, Chelsea will play an away game against Astana at the Ortaliq Stadion. The exciting match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 12. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD channels. The Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Premier League 2024–25: Tottenham Hotspur Condemn ‘Abhorrent Homophobic’ Chants From Fans Against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Astana vs Chelsea Live

MATCHDAY IN THE #UECL! 🇰🇿 🆚 Astana 📌 Almaty Ortalyk Stadion ⏰ 3:30PM (UK) pic.twitter.com/xc4kHrpi7O — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 12, 2024

