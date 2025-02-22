After no wins in last five games, Aston Villa dropped out of the ‘European competition qualification’ race and will take on Chelsea next. The Aston Villa vs Chelsea match was scheduled to be played at Villa Park and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 22. Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live

