Athletic Bilbao will be facing FC Barcelona in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, March 13. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Mames, Bilbao. Athletic Bilbao are coming into this match with a goalless draw against Osasuna. Barcelona meanwhile defeated Valencia. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on JioCinema

