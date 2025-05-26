In their final La Liga 2024-25 match, champions Barcelona will visit Bilbao and take on hosts Athletic Club on May 26. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at San Mames and start at 00:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will be available on the FanCode app and website for INR 25, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons. La Liga 2024–25: Santiago Bernabeu Bids Farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti in Real Madrid’s 2–0 Win Over Real Sociedad.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Live

🫡 We say goodbye to this historic season, not only at San Mames but all over the world! 🌏 Tell us where you'll be watching from tomorrow, Athleticzales! 👇#AthleticBarça #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)