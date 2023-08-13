Athletic Club will be hosting Real Madrid in a home fixture of La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The game will begin at 01:00 Am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match will be broadcasted live on Sports18 1 HD/SD. If fans want to watch the live streaming of the game you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

La Liga 2023–24 Live Streaming

