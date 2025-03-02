Atletico Madrid will look to push to the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 standings after recent slipups. Atletico Madrid will host Atletic Club on March 2 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, which will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there is no official broadcaster in India for the La Liga 2024-25 season, thus TV channels won't have live viewing options for the Atletico Madrid vs Atletic Club match. However, the Atletico Madrid vs Atletic Club La Liga 2024-25 streaming viewing option will be available on GXR World app and website, who are the official online partners in India. La Liga 2024–25: Struggling Real Valladolid Earns Rare Point in 1–1 Draw Against 10-Man Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid vs Atletic Club La Liga 2024-25 Live

📢 Let's hear you roar, Athleticzales! 🌏 Where will you tune in from tomorrow? 👇#AtletiAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) February 28, 2025

