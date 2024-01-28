Indonesia will face Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023's round of 16. The Australia vs Indonesia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match has a start time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the AUS vs IDN match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the AUS vs IDN football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFCON 2024: Inspirational Victor Osimhen Helps Nigeria Into Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinals With Win Over Old Foe Cameroon.

Australia vs Indonesia AFC Asian Cup 2023

Round of 16 kicks off today! ⚽ The 2015 winners, Australia 🇦🇺, face Indonesia 🇮🇩 who made their first ever appearance in the AFC Asian Cup in 1996 🔥 Who do you think will win? 👇#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/A46WDTR5GP — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 28, 2024

