AZ Alkmaar will lock horns with EPL giants Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16. The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEL 2024-25 Round of 16 first leg match will be played at AFAS Stadion and it will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports TV channels. The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website. Ramadan 2025 Wishes: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Other European Football Clubs Share Wishes on Start of Holy Month.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Live:

Real Sociedad takes on Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur square up against AZ Alkmaar & F.C. København faces Chelsea in a night of high-stakes action! 🌟 Don't miss a moment from #EuropaLeague & #UEFAConferenceLeague - watch it LIVE, only on #SonyLIV! 📲💥#UEL #UECL pic.twitter.com/hxHcKW5w8R — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 6, 2025

