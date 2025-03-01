Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims. In Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an, and fast from food and drink during the sunlit hours. Ramadan is a month of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion, during which Muslims spend extra time reading the Qur’an and performing special prayers. The whole month is considered as sacred. The Ramadan 2025 will be starting from March 1 while the date might vary depending on the location. With the start of the holy month, many football clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund wished fans Ramadan Mubarak. Checkout posts below. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: Moon Not Sighted Today, Ramzan To Begin From March 2, Here’s the Significance of the Sacred Month.

Arsenal Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

For everyone celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and blessed Ramadan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7cdKOjLh2t — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 28, 2025

Chelsea Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak from everyone at Chelsea Football Club! 💙 pic.twitter.com/J6EYg4ObhR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 28, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak to all of our fans celebrating around the world! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmdQfv9aNW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2025

Manchester City Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Kareem to everyone celebrating around the world 🌙 🩵 pic.twitter.com/tznYusRe4c — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 28, 2025

Borussia Dortmund Wishing Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak to our Muslim family around the world! 🙌 🌙 pic.twitter.com/QWJx3C1fPn — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 28, 2025

