Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face each other in a La Liga 2021-22 match on Sunday, February. The game begins at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on MTV channel with Voot Select and JioTv providing live streaming for the match.

See Details:

#ChampionsBattle! Coach Xavi Hernandez faces his biggest challenge as Barcelona manager as he takes on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday 6th Feb at 8:45 PM. Catch #LaLiga matches Live on #VootSelect, @officialjiotv & @MTVIndia#FootballOnVoot #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/CpsM2AAcw2 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) February 6, 2022

