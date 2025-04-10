Currently leading La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona will clash against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals on April 10 and will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UCL match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund ULC 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match on the JioTV app for free. Harry Kane Misses, Davide Frattesi Scores As Inter Milan Beat Bayern Munich 2–1 in First Leg of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinals.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Live

🌎 Worldwide start times for today's Champions League quarterfinal clash between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/HTm2QXKvG8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)