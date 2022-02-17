Barcelona will face Napoli in UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in the knockout phase playoff clash on February 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 11:25 PM IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the Barcelona vs Napoli clash for fans on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)