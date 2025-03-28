In a rescheduled match, Barcelona will lock horns with Osasuna in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 on Friday, March 28. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and it will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for watching Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona and Osasuna live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Hansi Flick Criticises Scheduling of Barcelona’s Fixtures, Says ‘I Am Unhappy With the Situation’.

Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)