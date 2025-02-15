League leaders Bayern Munich will take on Bayer Leverkusen in what can be the title decider the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match is set to be played at the BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can get online viewing options for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match on the SonyLIV app. RB Leipzig Footballer El Chadaille Bitshiabu Misses Bundesliga 2024-25 Game Against Augsburg After Being Late for Bus.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Defending champions 🆚 current table toppers! 🔥⚔️ Who takes the bragging rights and the 3 points? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #Bundesliga #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/OOg8gVuAS5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 15, 2025

