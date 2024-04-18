After an exciting first-leg finish at the Emirates Stadium, Bayern Munich and Arsenal will faceoff for the second time in the 10-day period. Arsenal lost their chance to take a lead in the Premier League, while Bayern Munich lost the league title to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week. With no domestic cup left to win, the Champions League trophy remains the only chance to win silverware this season for both clubs. The exciting game between BAyern Munich and Arsenal will start at 00:30 AM on April 18, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room After His Match-Winning Performance Against Barcelona in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Live

🟢 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵 🆚 FC Bayern Munich 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Champions League 🏟 Fußball Arena München pic.twitter.com/jiVMqK9pul — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

