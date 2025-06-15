Bayern Munich will open their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Auckland City FC on Sunday, June 15. The Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC Group C match is set to be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans' Absence From Competition.

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

👀 A showdown in Cincinnati.#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 15, 2025

